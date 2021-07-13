Cancel
Accidents

At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in eastern China

yourvalley.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Authorities say at least eight people have died and nine remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China. The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon, the Suzhou government said. Most people in the building at the time were hotel guests. Rescuers used cranes, ladders,...

WorldWNCY

China hotel collapse kills eight; rescuers search for nine missing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Part of a hotel collapsed in the Chinese city of Suzhou killing eight people and rescue workers were searching on Tuesday for nine people missing in the ruins, state media reported. The collapse of part of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel in the coastal city happened on Monday...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

China floods - live: At least 12 dead and 100,000 evacuated after region sees heaviest rain in a millennium

At least 12 people have died in devastating flooding in China, after the central province of Henan experienced what forecasters say is its heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years.The deaths occurred in the region’s capital Zhengzhou, where 100,000 people have now been evacuated from their homes.The city saw almost a year’s worth of rain between Saturday evening and Tuesday night, with 617.1mm falling over the three day period, not far off the annual average of 640.8mm.The severe rainfall caused rivers to flood in the Yellow River basin, meaning dozens of cities were inundated.Pictures from Zhengzhou depict residents wading across the streets near half-submerged vehicles, while alarming footage on social media shows commuters on an underground train up to their chests in water on Tuesday. Speaking on Wednesday, Chinese president Xi Jinping admitted that the situation was challenging. "Flood prevention efforts have become very difficult," he told state television. Read More China floods: Horrifying footage shows flooded subway with neck-high water as 12 dead in Zhengzho
Environmentwbrz.com

At least 25 dead in China following devastating flash floods

HONG KONG - South Louisiana's residents, all too familiar with the devastating impact that heavy rainfall can have on a region, can relate to what thousands of displaced individuals in China are experiencing when nearly a year's worth of rain poured down on the country's east-central region this week. As...
TrafficComplex

Severe Flooding in Central China Leaves at Least 12 Dead

The city of Zhengzhou, China in the Henan province received nearly 8 inches of rain in a single hour on Tuesday, causing severe flooding that has left a reported 12 dead and many trapped in cars and even subway trains. There has been severe flooding reported across the world, most...
TrafficVoice of America

At Least 25 Dead as China Sees 'Once in a Thousand Years' Rains

At least 25 people have died from heavy rains in China's central province of Henan. Twelve of them died in a flooded underground train in Henan’s capital, Zhengzhou. Officials had to provide shelter for about 100,000 people in Zhengzhou. The floods stopped the city's rail and road transportation. Thousands of military troops have started a rescue effort in the area.
ChinaUSA Today

China blasts dam to divert floods from Henan province; at least 25 dead

BEIJING — China's military has blasted a dam to release floodwaters threatening one of its most heavily populated provinces, as the death toll in widespread flooding rose to at least 25. The dam operation was carried out late Tuesday night in the city of Luoyang, just as severe flooding overwhelmed...
EnvironmentThe Weather Channel

Torrential Rainfall Leaves At Least 25 Dead in China

Floodwaters trapped people in subways. Neighborhoods were covered in waist-high water. One city received its entire average annual rainfall in 72 hours. Over 30 inches of rain fell in 72 hours across a part of central China, creating deadly torrents of floodwaters that trapped people in subways and buildings and left cars floating down roadways.
EnvironmentBirmingham Star

Typhoon In-Fa lands in east China, second landfall expected

HANGZHOU, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon In-Fa made landfall in east China's Zhejiang Province at noon on Sunday, packing winds of up to 38 meters per second at its center, according to the provincial flood control headquarters. The typhoon -- the sixth of this year -- hit land in Putuo...
Environmentraleighnews.net

Over 360,000 people evacuated in Shanghai

Beijing [China], July 26 (ANI): Typhoon In-Fa stalled traffic in Shanghai, China and forced evacuations of more than 360,000 people from coastal areas, local media reported Sunday. The typhoon made landfall on the coast of Zhejiang province on Sunday afternoon and is moving northwest at 6.2 miles per hour, Xinhua...
EnvironmentVoice of America

Shanghai Region Braces for Typhoon In-fa after Flooding in Central China

BEIJING - China's commercial hub Shanghai and neighboring coastal regions canceled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses as Typhoon In-fa made landfall on Sunday, bringing flooding and felling around 1,000 trees. The typhoon landed in the Putuo district of the city of Zhoushan, a major port...
Environmentdallassun.com

Typhoon In-Fa drenches eastern China

Parts of eastern China have been drenched by Typhoon In-Fa. They have been no reports of major damage. Cleaning up operations have been underway in other parts of the country. Typhoon In-Fa uprooted trees and drenched communities in knee-deep water in parts of eastern China, but there were no reports of major damage as it made landfall on Sunday.
Environmentbigcountryhomepage.com

Typhoon In-fa hits China’s east coast, canceling flights

BEIJING (AP) — Typhoon In-fa hit China’s east coast south of Shanghai on Sunday after people living near the sea were evacuated, airline flights and trains were canceled and the public was ordered to stay indoors. The typhoon made landfall in Zhoushan in Zhejiang province, state TV reported, citing the...
TrafficMinneapolis Star Tribune

Residents mourn drowned subway riders in central China

ZHENGZHOU, China — Residents laid bouquet after bouquet, the neatly tied yellow and white flowers standing on end, on Tuesday outside an entrance to a subway station in central China where 14 people died last week after a record-breaking downpour flooded large swaths of Henan province. Torrents of water rushed...
EnvironmentICIS Chemical Business

Typhoon In-Fa batters east China; some ports temporarily closed

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Typhoon In-Fa was battering east China on Monday, muting petrochemical trades amid transportation disruption and closure of some ports. In-fa first landed at Zhoushan in Zhejiang province on midday on 25 July, packing a maximum wind speeds of 38 metres per second, according to the China National Meteorological Centre, and made a second landing on Monday morning at Pinghu in the same province.
Chinawashingtonnewsday.com

The number of people killed in the China hotel collapse has risen to eight.

The number of people killed in the China hotel collapse has risen to eight. A budget hotel in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou collapsed on Tuesday, killing eight people and leaving nine more missing, according to the local administration. The government of the district of Wujiang announced on its...

