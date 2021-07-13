Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Erie Canalway legislation introduced

By Staff reports
Posted by 
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2octxB_0av1Ud1100
A replica 18th century Russian boat made it’s way through the Lockport Locks Sunday as it traveled along to Erie Canal to Buffalo. Photo by RobShots

Legislation ensuring lasting protections and financial backing to the Erie Canal National Heritage Corridor for the next 15 years has been introduced in Washington.

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission Reauthorization Act of 2021 is being led by Rep. Paul Tonko (NY-20) and cosponsored by Congressman Brian Higgins.

“The Erie Canal played a major role in the rise of Buffalo and Western New York historically and continues to be economic and tourism drivers for the region,” said Congressman Higgins. “This legislation continues to preserve and promote the Erie Canal as a place of national and regional significance.”

Designated as a National Heritage Corridor by Congress in 2000, a federally appointed Canalway Commission, the National Parks Service, and the Department of the Interior work to promote the corridor as a tourist destination and preserve the historic and natural features of the Canalway, along with its surrounding communities. It is a major attraction for locals and visitors. A 2017 economic impact report completed by the Corridor estimated nearly $1B in revenue from tourist and recreation activities along the waterway. The new legislation extends the reauthorization for the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission and increases the federal funding cap by $2M.

Opening in 1825, the Erie Canal allowed boats to travel from Buffalo and Albany in just five days and decreased freight rates by 90%. The Canalway generated wealth for itself and the nation, making New York City the nation’s busiest port and most populous city, and bringing more settlers west than any other trans-Appalachian canal. It connected the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean, facilitating the movement of people and goods in a faster, more efficient way, compared to the restrictions and treacherous conditions of overland routes. Today, the canal remains a key feature of our economy, transporting nearly 100,000 tons of cargo each year and promoting tourism and recreation throughout upstate New York.

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor stretches 524 miles across upstate New York from Buffalo to Albany and north along the Champlain Canal to Whitehall. It includes the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain Canals, encompassing 4,834 square miles, 32 counties, and is home to 3.2 million New Yorkers. The Corridor preserves an important part of our nation’s heritage and works to foster vibrant communities that reside along the waterway. To learn more about Erie Canal history, events, and attractions, visit www.eriecanalway.org.

Comments / 0

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
2K+
Followers
134
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tonko
Person
Brian Higgins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erie Canal#Economy#New York City#Canalway Commission#Champlain Canals#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Howard County, MDWBAL Radio

Howard County to introduce legislation to extend outdoor dining

As COVID-19 metrics continue to increase, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will introduce emergency legislation to extend outdoor dining until mid-November. “During the last few months, I have visited dozens of restaurants where the owners say they are beginning to recover from the losses suffered during the pandemic,” Ball said. “By allowing them to continue to offer outdoor seating, we hope they will be able to rebound even more quickly. I am optimistic the County Council will vote to approve the extension by month’s end.”
Seneca Falls, NYFingerLakes1

Erie Canal

Cycle the Erie Canal tour passes through Seneca Falls on Tuesday. The 23rd annual Cycle the Erie Canal tour held by the statewide nonprofit Parks & Trails New York has cyclists from 34 different states crossing the state along the canal. The cyclists stopped in Seneca Falls on Tuesday after completing their second ... MORE.
Congress & Courtsgilaherald.com

Kelly introduces legislation to strengthen, sustain local news

Jon Johnson File Photo/Gila Herald: Senator-elect Mark Kelly is shown here when he spoke at the Blue Door Sanctuary in Clifton during an engagement in 2019. Kelly is one of three senators who recently introduced the Local Journalism Sustainability Act of 2021. Contributed Article. WASHINGTON D.C. – On Thursday, U.S....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Herrera Beutler Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Create Federal Grant Program for Distressed Communities

Southwest Washington’s U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, along with Washington Democrat Derek Kilmer, of Gig Harbor, introduced the “RECOMPETE Act” this week, which would establish a new federal grant program aimed at economically distressed communities. The Act, fully known as the “Rebuilding Economies and Creating Opportunities for More People Everywhere...
Congress & Courtscachevalleydaily.com

Blake Moore introduces bipartisan wildfire prevention legislation

WASHINGTON. D.C. – In response to widespread drought conditions across much of the West, Utah Rep. Blake Moore, R-1st District, has proposed legislation to improve national wildfire prevention efforts. “More than a billion acres of land in the U.S. are at risk for wildfires,” Moore said Thursday as he introduced...
Advocacycrowleytoday.com

National Audubon Society announces creation of Audubon Delta

The National Audubon Society announced the merger of three state offices – Audubon Louisiana, Audubon Arkansas and Audubon Mississippi – to create Audubon Delta, a unified regional headquarter that will continue to protect birds and the places they need. Dawn O’Neal has been named Vice President and Executive Director of...
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Letters: East Erie woes, God, and Celebrate Erie

Why does east Erie always get overlooked and left out. It certainly is great to see the enhancement project for the West Eighth Street corridor. If I lived and owned property in that area, I’d love the benefits that would come my way. From the quaint Colony Plaza east to Frontier Park and Arboretum. This is sure to enhance revenue, growth and security to the area.
Snyder County, PApennbizreport.com

Rep. Snyder introduces legislation to fund broadband access in state

State Rep. Pam Snyder (D-Greene/Fayette/Washington) announced Thursday that she would be introducing legislation to fund broadband access for all Pennsylvanians. Snyder’s legislation would use funds from the state’s share of the American Rescue Plan to ensure all Pennsylvania residents have equal access to broadband internet access. “Even before the pandemic...
Ohio Statethemountvernongrapevine.com

Brown, Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Protect Federal Workers in Ohio and Across the Country as Delta Variant Spreads

WASHINGTON, DC – With the COVID-19 delta variant on the rise, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), along with Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), introduced legislation today to promote federal worker safety and ensure that employees and their families are well informed about COVID-19 protective measures in the workplace. This legislation would provide critical information about workplace safety plans to workers and their families in Ohio and across the country. The Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act – named after a Virginia federal worker who passed away from COVID-19 complications – would require federal agencies to publish and communicate their COVID-19 safety plans, setting a precedent for increased agency transparency around critical safeguards.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Erie Coke Update

For months, environmental cleanup teams worked at the Erie Coke site, rarely seeing or hearing from the company that owns the once-busy property. That was until a couple months ago, when the Erie Coke Corporation said it wanted to cut timber on the land and pocket the profits. "It was...
Lewiston, NYNiagara Gazette

NYPA approves contract to modernize Niagara Power Project

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) Board of Trustees has approved the award of a competitively-bid contract, valued up to $275 million to Voith Hydro Inc., located in York, Pennsylvania, for mechanical and electrical upgrades related to the Power Authority’s 15-year modernization and digitization program titled Next Generation Niagara (NGN). Next Generation Niagara will extend the operating life of NYPA’s Niagara Power Project in Lewiston, the largest source of clean electricity in New York state and one of the country's largest hydroelectric projects. Next Generation Niagara focuses primarily on the 13 power generating units in the project's Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant.
PoliticsNiagara Gazette

Worries over racism, waterways inspire push to rename fish

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Minnesota state Sen. Foung Hawj was never a fan of the “Asian carp” label commonly applied to four imported fish species that are wreaking havoc in the U.S. heartland, infesting numerous rivers and bearing down on the Great Lakes. But the last straw came when an...
Niagara Falls, NYNiagara Gazette

Falls police visit 19th Street and share hard conversations

Lt. Joel Smith is proud of his role as the first African American lieutenant in the history of the Niagara Falls Police Department. Officer Steve Kerfoot carries himself with similar pride as a caucasian officer who embraces humble beginnings. The duo attended the Entrepreneur School of Thought’s “Express Yourself Friday”...
Albany, NYNiagara Gazette

Shave and a haircut, now OK on Sunday

ALBANY — State business law has gotten a combover after two upstate lawmakers worked in tandem to repeal an archaic ban on offering haircuts on Sunday. Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, and Sen. Joe Griffo, R-Rome, pushed for the repeal to help struggling hair stylists and barbers whose shops were closed for weeks last year as COVID-19 infections surged.
Boats & Watercraftsperrytribune.com

Solo run to Lake Erie

After an overnight stay in Kettering, Ohio with Donny and Pam Fortener to celebrate Independence Day, I found myself with a mild to semi-serious hankering for a lack of conversation, house chores, and other land-based pursuits. That recipe usually results in the boat being hooked to the tail of my Tundra with its nose pointed north. On Tuesday morning July 6, I was making a solo run to Lake Erie.
Niagara Falls, NYPosted by
Niagara Gazette

City planning Board refuses to act on code change

The Niagara Falls Planning Board refused, during its meeting Wednesday night, to schedule a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the city's zoning code. The amendment would repeal a requirement that all changes to the ordinance, not approved by either the city Planning or Zoning boards, could only be adopted by a unanimous vote of the city council.
Cheyenne, OKPonca City News

Lucas, Bice introduce legislation addressing abandoned oil wells, stimulating research

Body Cheyenne, OK – Recently, Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) and Congresswoman Stephanie Bice (OK-05) introduced the Abandoned Well Remediation Research and Development Act, which would establish an abandoned wells research, development, and demonstration program at the Department of Energy. Oklahoma currently has 1,277 listed abandoned oil and gas wells across...

Comments / 0

Community Policy