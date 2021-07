So, you want to know how to maintain a saltwater swimming pool?. Many people dream of having a pool in their backyard. For some, it almost seems like a dream. Having the saltwater pool increases the enjoyment in everyday life, but it also increases the value of the estate by an amazing 7.7 %. Saltwater pools: comfort, convenience, and cost-savings. Saltwater pools actually are cheaper to operate. But you as many probably wondered how to maintain a saltwater pool?