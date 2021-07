The United States probably should have used Jerami Grant in its Olympic men’s basketball opener on Sunday. It certainly couldn’t have hurt. Grant was the only member of Team USA’s 12-player roster not to see the floor in the opening 83-76 loss to France, although the much-larger story will be the United States losing in the Olympics for the first time since 2004, a result that prompted USA Basketball to bring in Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to lead the program.