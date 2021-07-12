Gov. Greg Abbott issues scathing response to Texas Dems dramatic block on voting bills

Conversations about the 2022 midterms often center around congress. Who will win control of the House and Senate? But many states also have important state-level races on the off-years, the most prominent being the race governor. And incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will not only have to worry about an eventual Democratic challenger in his re-election bid. He has to contend with primary challengers somehow to his right. Don Huffines, Republican candidate for governor of Texas, joins Cheddar Politics to discuss his candidacy.