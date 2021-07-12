Cancel
Texas State

Gov. Greg Abbott issues scathing response to Texas Dems dramatic block on voting bills

By Priscilla Aguirre
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Abbott says Texas Democrats are inflicting "harm" by fleeing the state and breaking quorum to block restrictive voting legislation, House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1. On Monday, July 12, Texas Democrats left the state in an attempt to fight back against Republican-backed voting bills during a special session called by Abbott after Democrats walked out of the spring legislative session to avoid voting on the same bills.

