Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Hamden convenience store shootout with police

HAMDEN, Conn — A New Haven man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty for his involvement in a 2018 Hamden shootout with police. On January 24, 2018, a police officer was on patrol around State Street and Ridge Road. While stopped at a traffic light, he saw a person running across the parking lot of Krauszer's Food Store at State Street. The person was gesturing, trying to get the officer's attention. He told the officer a robbery was underway inside the store.