Rideshare driver Hope Nicole Marion is fed up. She started driving for Uber in 2015 when the San Francisco-based company first launched in Las Vegas. Back then, the money was good. The ride-hailing platform was being touted as a much-needed disruptor to the powerful taxicab industry and a way to “be your own boss.” Marion says that first year she raked in $85,000 to $90,000 in fare. She estimates about half of that went directly to Uber. Then came her out-of-pocket expenses — like gas and the snacks and bottled waters she hands out to customers. But what ended up in her pocket still felt like enough.