‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch Buys Chic Hollywood Hills Hideaway

One of the evolving entertainment industry’s newest career paths is one that might have seemed unthinkable a short time ago: that of the actor/YouTuber. Even just five years ago, most “serious” actors shunned YouTube, dismissing it as a place for wannabes and failed Hollywood hopefuls. But the platform’s popularity has only continued growing, with increasing numbers of young watchers craving the format’s more personal approach over what they consider staged and stilted traditional TV. Today, many popular YouTubers earn more money than big-name actors. And crafty actors, even successful ones, have realized the appeal of connecting to fans on a more intimate level. (It’s also a good way to keep the money rolling in when you’re in between acting projects, too.)