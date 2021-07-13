Law.com Trendspotter: Chief Innovation Officers Are All the Rage in Big Law, but Will Firms Give Them a License to Fail?
Large law firms are hiring professionals to their C-suites to help unify and streamline pockets of innovation into one cohesive, firmwide vision. But whether these chief innovation officers will be able to achieve buy-in from their partnerships depends on whether and to what extent those partners have the stomach for experimentation and, yes, failure in pursuit of truly transformative ideas.www.law.com
