Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cardinals All-Star Arenado, batting third and playing third for National League, assured of at-bat vs. rule-bending Ohtani

By Derrick Goold St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Anniston Star
 16 days ago

DENVER — It won't be the first time that Nolan Arenado has faced Shohei Ohtani but it will be the first time and anyone else ever see anything like this. The Cardinals' All-Star third baseman, who got a peek at the Los Angeles Angels' two-way All-Star during spring training years ago, will be the third batter Ohtani faces Tuesday night as the righthander makes history in the 91st All-Star Game. Ohtani will be the starting pitcher and leadoff hitter at DH for the American League at Coors Field.

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Cardinals#The American League At#Major League Baseball#Al#Tweak#The National League#The Hall Of Fame#National League 1#Ss#Rf#Cf#Nl#The Nl Central#Dodgers#American League 1#Yankees#The Post Dispatch#Coors Field#The Home Run Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
University of Missouri
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

2 Teams Are Getting Mentioned The Most For Max Scherzer

The Washington Nationals don’t want to be sellers at the trade deadline, but with a multitude of injuries and a 7-game deficit in the NL East, they might not have much of a choice. Washington, the 2019 World Series champions, is rumored to be leaning toward a potential sell heading...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB trade rumors: Max Scherzer talks intensifying; Dodgers interested in Craig Kimbrel

The MLB trade deadline looms on Friday. With just a few days to go, the rumor mill is churning. We'll round up the hottest rumors here throughout the day. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Nationals' trade talks involving ace Max Scherzer are "intensifying," to the point where a deal could be reached before Thursday. Morosi adds that the three top teams in the National League West -- the Giants, Dodgers, and Padres -- are believed to be involved, along with other clubs.
MLBWashington Times

Escobar’s clutch bat delivers bottom-of-ninth win for Nationals

Dave Martinez’s voice cracked with emotion when he was asked during his pregame press conference Sunday, just hours after a Saturday night eruption of gunfire outside Nationals Park left three injured and sent fans in the stands, as well as players on the field, scrambling for cover. “I love this...
MLBdrgnews.com

Ohtani’s Bat Silenced, But Angels Edge Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Heaney found his groove, retiring the last 11 batters he faced. The left-hander rediscovered his belief in his own ability, too. Jack Mayfield hit a three-run homer and Heaney finished seven innings for his longest start of the season, leading the Los Angeles Angels past Minnesota 3-2 on Thursday night after the Twins traded away All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz.
MLBDaily Californian

International baseball stars are the faces of the MLB

Major League Baseball has existed for 118 years and produced many national icons, from Babe Ruth to Willie Mays and Barry Bonds. These stars existed as role models for kids and a form of escapism for adults; a timeless and universal phenomenon. In 2021, the stars look a little different: thrilling and incredible just the same, but with different ethnicities and nationalities.
MLB4state.news

MLB Rumors: Red Sox among teams in on RHP Max Scherzer

Report: Red Sox among teams in on Scherzer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Red Sox reportedly are in the mix for the biggest name on the trade market ahead of Friday’s deadline. According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, the Red Sox are one of eight teams...

Comments / 0

Community Policy