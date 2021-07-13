Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Franklin County Visitors Bureau Invites All to "A Conversation with Grandmother Edna: Fabric Artist and Storyteller"

Stamford Advocate
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to “A Conversation with Grandmother Edna: Fabric Artist and Storyteller” on July 17 at 1 PM in the Great Room of the 11/30 Visitors Center, on the square in Chambersburg PA. Visitors can enjoy more than a dozen quilts and pillow covers, created by Grandmother Edna and learn how she expresses herself through art to tell stories of her life and America’s history. The art, called “Pillow Talk” is on display in the lobby of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Centers.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Belafonte
Person
Maya Angelou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chambersburg#Prweb#Visitors Centers#Visitors Center#European#Franklin County Pa#The Mason Dixon Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Freestone County, TXfreestonecountytimesonline.com

Storyteller’s Book Donated to Freestone County Museum

Earlier this year, Jo Olive Watson Zickuhr donated a book of her stories to the Freestone County Historical Museum. Rememberings: A Collection of Recollections was written, according to the title page, at the request of Jo Olive’s granddaughter, Brandi Turner Holcomb. The table of contents list several stories about Stewards...
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

Adams County Farm Bureau to hold annual meeting

The Adams County Farm Bureau (ACFB) will hold its annual meeting and picnic on Sunday, Aug.15, at the York Springs Lions Club Pavilion, 406 Main St., York Springs, starting at 1 p.m., according to an ACFB release. Cost is $15.00 per person to be paid at the time of the...
Jenkins County, GAthemillennews.com

Jenkins County Farm Bureau donates to library

For six years in a row, The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and the Georgia Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) are jointly promoting agricultural literacy by donating copies of the children’s book “Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish” to the more than 400 libraries in the Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS). The Jenkins County Farm Bureau delivered a copy […]
Bureau County, ILMendota Reporter

Bauer to speak on Bureau County Fair history

PRINCETON - The Bureau County Genealogical Society is excited to announce that it will host its first program at 629 S. Main St. in Princeton since Covid-19 related closings began in the state more than a year ago. The speaker for the meeting will be Kathy Bauer, executive secretary for the Bureau County Fair, who has been associated with the fair for over 25 years.
Jefferson County, NYwwnytv.com

Visitors welcome return of Jefferson County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 204th edition of the Jefferson County Fair is underway and it’s the first time since 2019 that visitors have had the chance to enjoy the rides, food and entertainment in person. County fairs across the state were all shut down last year because of...
Chambersburg, PAStamford Advocate

1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg Set To Remember History on July 17

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to 1864—a living history portrayal and celebration of the Rebirth of Chambersburg—on July 17, 2021. Nearly 157 years ago, on July 30, 1864, General John McCausland and 2,800 Confederate cavalrymen ransomed Chambersburg for $100,000 in gold or $500,000 in Yankee currency. Chambersburg could not pay the ransom and the town was fired, leaving more than 500 structures in ashes and 2,000 people without homes. Yet, Chambersburg grew out of the ashes of destruction and is once again a thriving community in southcentral Pennsylvania.
Calhoun County, MIwincountry.com

Unique storytelling event involving those 99 years or older in Calhoun County

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An event is coming up in Marshall that will feature the stories of some of the oldest living residents in Calhoun County. It takes place on Friday, July 23, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in an Open House format. Calhoun County Senior Services will be unveiling its new Centenarians of Calhoun County storytelling project at the Marshall United Methodist Church in Marshall. This event is free and open to the public.
Home & Gardenillinoisnewsnow.com

166th Annual Bureau County Fair

It’s time to make your entries for the 166th annual Bureau County Fair which will be held Aug 25-29th. The Fairbook is online now at www.bureaucountyfair.com. If you don’t have computer access you can pick up entry forms for the fine arts building departments at the Prouty Building in Princeton. The Fair office will be open Saturday morning from 9 to noon to pick them up there.
Festivalwilliamsonhomepage.com

Main Street Festival organizers, attendees celebrate the love for their community

Not long after moving to Franklin a couple of years ago and still learning his way around, Justin Wright noticed something big was happening downtown one spring Saturday. “I saw a lot of tents and decided to come down,” Wright said of what was the 2019 Main Street Festival that was held in April. “When I got down here and saw a whole lot of great artwork and people from the local community, I knew I wanted to do this again.”
MuseumsSun-Journal

A conversation with the Artist Laurel Nakadate scheduled

Bowdoin College Museum of Art will host a conversation with the Artist Laurel Nakadate at noon Thursday, July 22, online. Nakadate will talk about her acclaimed 2011 photographic series, “365 Days: A Catalogue of Tears,” a portion of which is currently on view at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, and other related work. Moderated by BCMA co-director Frank Goodyear.
Georgetown, CAMountain Democrat

Artists wanted for invitational show

The early bird deadline for entering art in this year’s Art on the Divide Cooperative Invitational Art Show in Georgetown, Nature’s Solace,. This theme is particularly fitting as many have embraced nature this past year as COVID-19 kept some away from many of the people and things that they cherish. One definition of “solace” means “comfort in times of distress.” The AODC Gallery invited artists to develop art that represented their feeling of comfort from nature.
Madison, WIChannel 3000

A visitor’s guide to the 2021 Dane County Fair

MADISON, Wis.– “The Future is Bright” for the 2021 Dane County Fair! That’s the tagline for this year’s fair, and the sentiment of many families, food-lovers, and farmers after COVID canceled last year’s festivities. The annual summertime event returns to the Alliant Energy Center July 15-18. Here is information to help plan your weekend!
Visual ArtNBC Washington

Gallery in Anacostia Holds Auction to Support Black Artists

A D.C. art gallery is on a mission to get people to buy Black art. When you step inside the Anacostia Arts Center, you are surrounded by bright colors and beautiful paintings, each made by a Black artist from Ward 7 and Ward 8. “We want to invite the city...
Franklin County, VAFranklin News Post

Furry Friends of Franklin County

Larimer is an adult gentleman who is well past that awkward kitten stage, but is hopeful that someone will give him a chance and take him home. He’s a good boy with gorgeous, soft white fur. He gets along with other cats and doesn’t seem to mind dogs. Larimer has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Travelcbs19news

Museum honors people displaced by Shenandoah National Park

CRIGLERSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's now known as the Shenandoah National Park, but less than a century ago, that same area was known as "home" for many people. "It wasn't always wilderness. It was where people lived. And we want to celebrate what those people contributed at that time," said Judy Mahanes, the treasurer for the Madison County Historical Society.

Comments / 0

Community Policy