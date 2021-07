YORK – Earlier in the Class B Area 4 tournament, Central City erased an early 2-0 Sutton lead and eked out a 3-2 win behind a pitching gem from Grant Pickrel. When the two teams squared off for a rematch district championship game on Wednesday evening, the story was slightly different but the ending was ultimately the same – Central City exploded for seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to blow the game open and held on late for an 8-3 win.