Regina denies L-M state bid

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team travels to Washington tonight to battle Davis County in the class 2A substate six final. The Golden Hawks enter play ranked No. 4 in the state in class 2A in the final poll of the season from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. They have a 19-7 overall record and were 14-4 champions of the south division of the River Valley Conference. Mid-Prairie won the class 2A district 11 title in walk-off fashion 5-4 Saturday at Paul N. Bailey Field over Williamsburg. Collin Miller was the winning pitcher and had the winning hit with Aidan Rath getting the tying hit and scoring the winning run. Mid-Prairie beat Iowa City Regina 10-0 in the first round. Mid-Prairie is hitting .354 as a team, best in class 2A. The Hawks have a staff ERA of 3.60. Individually, the Golden Hawks are led by three players hitting .400 or better with Rath topping the list at .500 with 42 total hits, 40RBI, 37 runs scored and a 2A best 12 homers. Karson Grout is at .429 and Keegan Gingerich .400. On the mound, Rath is 5-1 with a 0.99 ERA, Alex Bean, Gingerich, Miller and Grout are a combined 11-3 with a 4.23ERA. Mid-Prairie has not advanced to back to back state tournaments since the 2006 and 2007 seasons.