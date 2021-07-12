Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Chandler Captures FIBA U19 Gold with USA Basketball

wivk.com
 16 days ago

Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler played a key role in propelling the United States to the gold medal at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia, last weekend. The 12-man USA Basketball roster defeated Turkey, Mali, Australia, South Korea, Senegal and Canada to set up a showdown with France in Sunday’s gold-medal game. Despite trailing France by five points at halftime as well as the end of the third quarter, the U.S. squad rallied in the fourth to post an 83-81 championship victory. Chandler scored five points and shared the team lead in rebounds with seven in the gold-medal triumph.

www.wivk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Fiba Basketball World Cup#Usa Basketball#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Gold
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

7' 5" Chinese 14-Year-Old Zhang Ziyu Is Unstoppable on the Basketball Court

If you thought Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force on the basketball court, wait until you see Zhang Ziyu. Zhang is a 14-year-old girl from China who went viral on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday, thanks to footage of her towering over her opponents while leading her team to a championship in the U15 National Basketball League. Just how tall is she? According to China’s Global Times, she measures 2.26 meters, or 7 feet, 4.9 inches.
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...
NBAPosted by
Fox News

USA Basketball Olympian JaVale McGee asked strange question about his mother

Team USA basketball star JaVale McGee was taken aback on Saturday when a reporter asked him a strange question about his family. McGee, who joined the U.S. Olympic roster at a moment’s notice after Kevin Love dropped out and Bradley Beal was forced to miss the Games due to coronavirus health and safety protocols, talked with reporters a day before the team’s first game against France at the Tokyo Games.
SportsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Simone Biles Makes Another Shocking Decision at Tokyo Olympics

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition," USA Gymnastics announced in a statement on Wednesday (July 28). "We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."
BasketballScarlet Nation

WBB: Allisha Gray Wins Gold Medal

Allisha Gray became South Carolina’s first medal winner of the Olympics as USA Basketball took home gold in 3x3 basketball. USA beat the Russian Olympic Committee 18-15 in the gold medal game. Gray scored four points and grabbed six rebounds in the win. The USA finished with an 8-1 record...

Comments / 0

Community Policy