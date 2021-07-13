Meridian Township considering thanking first responders with a check

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been a tough 18 months for first responders. Now, one township is considering expressing gratitude with a bonus check. Tomorrow, the Meridian Township Board of Trustees will vote on a proposal that would give first responders some extra cash. The money will go to paramedics, firefighters and police officers in the Meridian Township division. If passed, each first responder will get $1,000 as a thank you for serving during the pandemic.