Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Tidwell Earns Freshman All-America Honors from D1Baseball.com

wivk.com
 15 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee pitcher Blade Tidwell earned his second Freshman All-America honor on Monday, garnering first-team recognition from D1Baseball.com. Tidwell became the 20th Vol to earn Freshman All-America honors in program history last month when he was tabbed a first-team selection by Perfect Game. He the first UT player to earn Freshman All-America honors since Sean Hunley in 2018 and the first to earn Freshman All-America status from multiple outlets since Nick Senzel (Collegiate Baseball News, Perfect Game) in 2014.

www.wivk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Loretto, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Senzel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Usa Baseball#All America#All America#Perfect Game#Collegiate Baseball News#Ut#Sec#3rd Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Biden expected to announce vaccine requirement for federal workers | Republican governors revolt against CDC guidance | Pfizer: Third vaccine shot 'strongly' boosts immune response against delta

Welcome to Wednesday’s Overnight Health Care. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is running pro-vaccine ads across Kentucky, using money from his reelection campaign. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4, and @JustineColeman8. Today: President Biden is expected to...
Houston, TXPosted by
The Associated Press

ZZ Top: Bearded bassist Dusty Hill dies in his sleep at 72

HOUSTON (AP) — ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, one of the Texas blues trio’s bearded figures, died at his Houston home, the band announced Wednesday on Facebook. He was 72. In their post, guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard said Hill died in his sleep. They didn’t give a cause of death, but a July 21 post on the band’s website said Hill was “on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy