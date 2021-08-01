'Fly High Young Man' Former Football Coach To Dasan Jones Writes Heartfelt Message In Honor of The Late Pasadena Teen

The former football coach to Dasan Jones, a 15 year old boy who was recently found dead inside his home near Pasadena, honored the late teen in a heartfelt message posted on social media.

"To our teammate who we hold so dear, who we lost too soon, strum that bow across that golden violin the good lord gifted you at those pearly gates," Former Pasadena Chargers Coach Chris Katzenberger wrote. "Play us your heavenly song to lead our Charge here as you watch us dance in your honor. Chargers 2019 Fly high young man! #19DJ!!"



Katzenberger said he had the pleasure of coaching Dasan for one season in 2019. "I would still be coaching today if I had a team full of kids like him," he said in a statement to Report Annapolis News. "As a father, I would be on cloud 9 if my son grew up to be like him."

According to Coach Katzenberger, Dasan would risk being late to practice just to be sure his younger brother was settled in at his team practice.

"He was an all around player that shined in the linebacker and wide receiver positions, although I know his greatest love was the orchestra," shared Katzenberger, who said he was shocked to learn of Dasan's passing. "With many interactions between me, DJ and his family, at no point would I have ever came to this thought of talking about such a tragedy."

According to an online obituary, friends and family were invited to pay their respects on Monday, July 12, 2021, during a viewing held at Gonce Funeral Home in Pasadena. Further services and Interment will be held in Arizona.

"Dasan Jones was a bright young man with a promising future. He had been awarded the Presidential Golden Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence, Schola Award and Goal Oriented Award for Orchestra. He was an excellent violinist, an avid gamer and was learning the Spanish language. His goal was to be a General Surgeon. Dasan loved to garden, and enjoyed all food, especially sushi and Mexican food," the obituary said. "He was immensely loved by his family, especially being a big brother, his friends and teachers. He will be sorely missed. Please keep his family in your prayers. Thank you all for the love and support."

The news about Dasan's death spread quickly among his peers. He was very well known within the student body at Glen Burnie High School where he was enrolled in the school's magnet program.





A fundraiser setup in support of Dasan's family has raised nearly $11,000 as of 10:30pm on Monday, July 12. To donate or to learn more about the fundraiser, go to:





Fundraiser to Benefit the Family of Dasan Jones





On July 6, 2021 at approximately 4:56 p.m., police found the body of 15-year old Dasan James Edward Jones, who was affectionately called "DJ" by close friends and family, at his residence on the 1400 block of Stoney Point in Rivera Beach, just outside of Pasadena. Officers immediately began rendering aid until relieved by fire department personnel, but were unsuccessful.





Officials say Dasan's stepfather, Baltimore City Police Officer Eric Glenn Banks, Jr., was present at the scene, became combative and tried to disarm one of the responding officers. That officer requested assistance, several additional officers responded and were able to help take Banks into custody safely.



The child's remains were eventually transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy was completed in order to determine the exact cause and manner of death. The results of that autopsy are still pending.

As a result of Banks' actions toward the responding officer, an arrest warrant was obtained charging him with First and Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Disarm a Law Officer, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Fail to Obey a Lawful order.

Banks was booked at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis. A District Court Judge denied Banks' request to be released on bail and ordered that he remain held at the detention center.

In a statement to Report Annapolis News, prominent Defense Lawyer Warren Brown, who represents Banks, says he does not expect the results of the child's autopsy to indicate homicide as the cause of death. Attorney Brown says his client is currently being housed in the protective custody unit of the jail, and is under continuous observation for suicide precautions.

Public records indicate Banks, 34, who has not been charged specifically for the death of his step-son, was hired as a patrol officer by the Baltimore City Police Department in April of 2018. Baltimore Police issued a statement saying department officials are aware of the ongoing investigation involving Banks. "The officer’s police powers were previously suspended, and will remain suspended while this current case is investigated by Anne Arundel County Police Department," the statement said.