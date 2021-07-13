Marlins land Tanner Allen 2nd time around

Believe Marlins director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik when he says he really wanted to select Mississippi State outfielder Tanner Allen a year ago. Despite being one of the best hitters on a U.S. collegiate national team that featured four of the first 14 picks taken in the 2020 MLB Draft, Allen didn't hear his name called. A hamate injury and the COVID-19 pandemic had limited him to just eight games during his junior season. That lack of a resume likely kept organizations from deciding to take a shot on him.