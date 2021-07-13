Cancel
Marlins land Tanner Allen 2nd time around

MLB
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieve Marlins director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik when he says he really wanted to select Mississippi State outfielder Tanner Allen a year ago. Despite being one of the best hitters on a U.S. collegiate national team that featured four of the first 14 picks taken in the 2020 MLB Draft, Allen didn't hear his name called. A hamate injury and the COVID-19 pandemic had limited him to just eight games during his junior season. That lack of a resume likely kept organizations from deciding to take a shot on him.

