I’ve been watching the news and I think I’m suffering some cognitive dissonance. The Secretary for Health and Human Services says to Cubans, “Don’t come here. If you do, you’ll be placed on a Coast Guard cutter and returned to Cuba.” But at the US border with Mexico thousands of illegal immigrants cross the Rio Grande daily to be received by US Border Patrol agents, processed, fed, housed, medically treated and then shipped by bus and plane into the US interior, often in the dead of night. I mean, the Rio Grande isn’t as dangerous a water barrier as the Florida Straits but it’s still water. And crossings from Cuba don’t seem to be afflicted with Cartel coyotes, rape, child abuse, human trafficking and drug smuggling as are crossings from Mexico.