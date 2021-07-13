Mr. Peanut and his Iconic NUTmobile are Moving to Minnesota

The distillery’s first single malt whiskey earns 92-point “Outstanding” rating from Whiskey Advocate and claims a Gold Medal at L.A. Spirits Awards. Milton, Del. – Dogfish Head Distilling Co. excitedly announces the launch of its first single malt whiskey,Let’s Get Lost (51% ABV). Making its way to shelves now, Let’s Get Lost is an award-winning American Single Malt Whiskey distilled from a custom blend of malted barley and aged onsite for more than three years in charred oak barrels. The resulting caramel-colored liquid is layered with nuanced flavors that are both warming and enticing, rousing drinkers’ senses and inviting them to take another sip. Beginning in early August,Let’s Get Lost will be available in 750ml bottles in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Washington. Whiskey lovers local to coastal Delaware can pick up a bottle NOW at one ofDogfish Head’s hospitality locations – the Off-Centered EmPOURium in Rehoboth and the Tasting Room & Kitchen in Milton.