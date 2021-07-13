Cancel
Minnesota State

Mr. Peanut and his Iconic NUTmobile are Moving to Minnesota

By Tony Hart
Northland FAN 106.5
Northland FAN 106.5
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kraft Heinz recently sold Hormel Foods the snack company Planters for just over $3 billion, and with the deal being finalized just over a month ago, the iconic Mr. Peanut is packing up the NUTmobile and moving to Minnesota. Not only did Hormel acquire Planters and its variety of nut...

northlandfan.com

Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports.

