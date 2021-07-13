Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes in public restrooms
A woman held captive was rescued after leaving notes for help in public bathrooms throughout western Pennsylvania. According to the criminal complaint, Scott Township police were called to a Walmart store on July 8. Employees provided police with a handwritten note stuck to the mirror in the women's bathroom. The note stated the writer's name, explained that she was being held against her will and sexually and physically assaulted by 38-year-old Corey Brewer.www.4029tv.com
