Missouri State

Reeds woman killed in motorcycle collision with deer

By Jeff Lehr
The Joplin Globe
 14 days ago

A 26-year-old woman was killed and a second Reeds resident seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer Sunday night in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Taylor A. Bass, a passenger on the bike operated by Isaac Freelend, 29, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Springfield. Freelend was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.

Their motorcycle was eastbound at 7:45 p.m. on Gum Road, about 3 miles north of Reeds, when it struck a deer in the roadway, the patrol said.

• A Sarcoxie woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8:33 a.m. Monday on Interstate 44 at Fidelity in Jasper County, the state patrol said.

Akeecia M. Root, 25, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.

She was driving a westbound vehicle and had slowed for a Department of Transportation mower when a semitruck driven by Duke W. Tuttle, 38, of Mountain Grove, ran into her vehicle from behind, knocking it into a guardrail, the patrol said.

• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 8:15 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 37, about 4 miles south of Golden City in Jasper County, the state patrol said.

Colton L. Sharp, 32, of Jerico Springs, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries, Thomas W. Probert, 65, of Golden City, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Sharp was driving a westbound car that pulled into the path of Probert's northbound semitruck, the patrol said.

• An Ash Grove resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7:18 p.m. Sunday on County Road 1163, about 2 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.

Kerri A. Mason, 52, declined medical treatment at the scene.

Mason was driving an eastbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck a ditch, the patrol said.

