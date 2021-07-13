Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanover, VA

Lohmann: Hanover boy watching his garden grow (and getting his hands dirty)

By Bill Lohmann
Richmond.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years ago, Julian Anderson put in his first garden. He wanted to plant tomatoes — even though he doesn’t really like tomatoes. The garden has expanded every year. This summer, it’s 100 feet by 100 feet, which seems like Iowa to those of us nurturing a half-dozen plants in a tiny plot. It’s gotten to the point that his garden takes up most of his grandmother’s backyard.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Hanover County, VA
Business
County
Hanover County, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Hanover, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Industry
City
Hanover, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Football#Horse#B B Farms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Industry
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Master Gardener: Plant-zapping spider mites thrive in the summer

The leaves on some of my plants have small spots on them and are starting to turn brown. I also see some webbing. What is causing this? — D.H. From your description, it sounds like your plant issue is caused by spider mites. Oftentimes we would suggest you do a visual inspection to confirm a specific pest, but spider mites are very small and can be hard to see with the naked eye. However, with the damage you are suggesting along with the webbing, spider mites rise to the top of the list.
Gardeninghomedit.com

12 Gorgeous Hanging Basket Flowers Ideas for Your Home

A hanging flower basket can really improve the feel of your interior or exterior space. Regardless of the flowers chosen, having some greens in your home is an excellent idea because plants have a number of benefits that have been scientifically proven time and time again. Today, we’re going to...
Home & GardenPosted by
Mashed

These Are The Vegetables Ina Garten Grows In Her Garden

While Ina Garten may be okay with you using store-bought ingredients, the Barefoot Contessa actually goes the extra mile with her own fresh ingredients and even with her secret weapon, booze. Yes, Garten's garden includes all the usual suspects, including fragrant herbs, vegetables, fruits, and other aromatic plants that she uses to make her dishes extra delicious.
GardeningArgus Observer Online

Patty Kennington-Rooks: Lessons from my backyard

Applying really good dairy compost and sufficient water can result in giant shrubs and towering berry bushes. One of the problems with growing too many plants on my 1/3 acre is what to do with all the pruned limbs and dead-headed flowers. I can power up my battery-driven reciprocating saw and lay waste to the fruit trees and shade trees and perennial plants, but this just allows me to plant more shrubs and perennials in the empty spots. I have to conduct visitors through my garden with loppers in hand in order to keep them from being knocked over sideways.
GardeningWest Hawaii Today

From hobby to passion: Gardening with Donna Payesko

Donna remembers her family growing tomatoes in her backyard in New Jersey as a little girl. She always wanted to learn to garden better. It wasn’t until she was in her 20s that she was motivated to become a real gardener. Her love of cooking and preference for plant-based meals got her planting herbs and a few greens.
Elmira, NYWETM

Watch Our Garden Grow: Hanging flower basket maintenance

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Hanging flower baskets are a popular item during the summer season. The baskets are a welcomed addition to any outside area. Filled with simply stunning annual flowers, these plants require maintenance too. In this week’s edition of Watch Our Garden Grow, Glenn Miller shows us how...
Gardeningroyalexaminer.com

Keep these invasive plants out of your garden

It’s pretty, it would look great in your garden, and since your local garden center carries it, there’s no way it’s a destructive invasive species, right?. Not necessarily. According to Epic Gardening, while garden centers are most knowledgeable about the plants that they sell and most don’t carry invasive species, destructive plants slip through the cracks all the time, and can wind up in your garden.
GardeningKankakee Daily Journal

Tomato gardeners beware, blossom end rot can be prevented

URBANA — Blossom end rot is the scourge for any tomato grower. What starts as a light tan spot at the end of the fruit where the blossom was, will expand and eventually turn black and leathery. “When it comes to tomatoes, it is most commonly seen on larger fruited...
GardeningDallas News

August is the time to plant fall vegetables, color and more

August is nearly upon us, so here’s your to-do list. There’s still time to plant portulaca, purslane, marigold, zinnia, copper canyon daisy, caladiums and ornamental grasses for immediate color. Many great types of salvia are available. Use spider lilies, fall crocus, fall amaryllis, mums and asters for later flowers. Plant...
Hanover, VARichmond.com

7465 Olde Grove Gln, Hanover, VA 23111

Welcome home to this light and airy ranch home that sits on a corner lot and has curb appeal for days! This home has been meticulously cared for, and it shows! The beautiful yard has been professionally maintained for years and the green grass really helps this white home to pop! The outside has a freshly power washed driveway & vinyl siding as well as fresly painted shutters and trim around the front porch! The back deck was just restained along with the ramp to the shed. There is also a brick patio off the back deck. Inside you'll find a living room and open concept kitchen/dining space with white cabinets and laminate flooring. Notable updates include thick carpet and extra padding replaced in 2016, white vinyl privacy fence, 2016 hot water heater, 2005 roof, 2013 HVAC (on an every 6 month maintenance plan with Bremac), white aluminum porch railings and trim replaced in 2016 & freshly painted 3rd bedroom. The kitchen, living room and primary bedroom have ceiling fans. Washer, dryer & fridge to convey.
Gardeninggardeningchannel.com

How to Grow a Baby Rubber Plant Peperomia Obtusifolia House Plant

Houseplants are a great way to add natural beauty to your home. If you’re in the market for an indoor or outdoor plant, you should consider the peperomia obtusifolia. If the name is intimidating, it shouldn’t be. It’s the scientific name for the baby rubber plant. This plant is native to Southern Africa and thrives in the rainforest.
Gardeningmakeuseof.com

5 Sites That Can Help You With Houseplant Care

It's not easy looking after houseplants. While it may seem like watering them once a week will keep them healthy, unfortunately that's often not the case. Houseplants need different levels of light, different temperatures, fertilization, and pot changes. All of these factors can play a huge role your plant's health....
Hanover, VARichmond.com

9973 Puddle Duck Lane Rd, Hanover, VA 23116

A gorgeous Historical Farm House dating back to 1800 and fully renovated in 2017! Welcome home to 9973 Puddle Duck Lane. This home was featured in the Hanover County Historic Home Show. As you enter the home, you will notice the attention to detail from the beautiful hardwood floors to the custom gourmet kitchen. With over 3000 sq ft of living space, there is plenty of room for everyone. There are 4 wood-burning fireplaces including the primary bedroom which has a gas log hook-up. The gourmet kitchen features beautiful 52” custom cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and is a chef’s dream! The 2nd level offers a primary bedroom suite which includes a huge walk-in closet and beautifully renovated primary bathroom. There are 2 additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom on the 2nd level as well. Find the “hidden" laundry shoot in the 2nd level hall bathroom. The backyard offers plenty of space to sit back and relax. There is an original “smokehouse” now used as a shed and the irrigation system feeds from the well, which is a great cost reduction to the water bill! Definitely a hidden gem in Hanover County!
Recipeshomeadore.com

5 Affordable Ways to Beautify your Kitchen

The kitchen is one of the most important aspects of your home. It is where you cook your meals and create your food, it is where your energy for your everyday activities comes from. It is also the area where you keep your ingredients. Also, kitchens have been one of the spots where you take pics of the food you make.
RecipesWTVR-TV

The Kitchen Magician's Seafood Paella

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fresh seafood is always a treat and we have a delicious recipe you can try out at home. Today, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, Owner of The Kitchen Magician Catering Company walks us through the steps of creating one-pot-wonder, Seafood Paella. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

35 Lovely Millennial Living Room Decor Ideas

Are you a millennial redesigning your home? Are you going to sell your house to millennials? Then this roundup is for you – we’ve gathered some tips and ideas that every millennial will love, and we are talking about living rooms. Styles. The most popular styles among millennials are Scandinavian,...
Interior Designamericanlifestylemag.com

8 Kitchen Staging Ideas

Home Decor Real Estate Life & Culture Food & Recipes Holiday & Entertaining Search Follow 0 Heart |. The kitchen is an essential part of the home. It’s a central piece of your life where you cook your meals and spend time with your household. That’s why it’s so important to make it stand out when selling your home.
Houston, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

Chef's Corner: Nadereh Ahly

The name “Ember & Greens” offers some clues to Nadereh Ahly’s holistic bent on food. “Ember” describes the glowing fire that greets guests upon entering the Memorial-area restaurant at 9403 Katy Freeway. The coal-fired oven emits cozy vibes throughout the brick-walled dining room, and Nadereh relies on it to roast vegetables and flatbreads. She finds that the extreme temperatures – up to 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit – not only give her flatbreads a glorious char, creating a crispy crust with the inside of the dough staying tender, but also provides a caramelized depth to her roasted broccolini, tomatoes, beets, carrots, and potatoes.
lushome.com

Elephant Feng Shui Cures for Harmonizing Rooms with Bookcases and Shelves

Good Feng Shui activates zones of a home, balancing the design and attracting good luck. To improve your environment following Chinese Feng Shui, you need to familiarize yourself with the basics of Feng Shui design that considers homes as the main factors affecting dwellers’ wealth and energy potential. Here are good Feng Shui tips for attracting health, wealth, and luck into homes with extensive book collections in bookcases and on shelves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy