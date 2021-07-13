Lohmann: Hanover boy watching his garden grow (and getting his hands dirty)

A gorgeous Historical Farm House dating back to 1800 and fully renovated in 2017! Welcome home to 9973 Puddle Duck Lane. This home was featured in the Hanover County Historic Home Show. As you enter the home, you will notice the attention to detail from the beautiful hardwood floors to the custom gourmet kitchen. With over 3000 sq ft of living space, there is plenty of room for everyone. There are 4 wood-burning fireplaces including the primary bedroom which has a gas log hook-up. The gourmet kitchen features beautiful 52” custom cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and is a chef’s dream! The 2nd level offers a primary bedroom suite which includes a huge walk-in closet and beautifully renovated primary bathroom. There are 2 additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom on the 2nd level as well. Find the “hidden" laundry shoot in the 2nd level hall bathroom. The backyard offers plenty of space to sit back and relax. There is an original “smokehouse” now used as a shed and the irrigation system feeds from the well, which is a great cost reduction to the water bill! Definitely a hidden gem in Hanover County!