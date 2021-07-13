Lohmann: Hanover boy watching his garden grow (and getting his hands dirty)

Welcome home to this light and airy ranch home that sits on a corner lot and has curb appeal for days! This home has been meticulously cared for, and it shows! The beautiful yard has been professionally maintained for years and the green grass really helps this white home to pop! The outside has a freshly power washed driveway & vinyl siding as well as fresly painted shutters and trim around the front porch! The back deck was just restained along with the ramp to the shed. There is also a brick patio off the back deck. Inside you'll find a living room and open concept kitchen/dining space with white cabinets and laminate flooring. Notable updates include thick carpet and extra padding replaced in 2016, white vinyl privacy fence, 2016 hot water heater, 2005 roof, 2013 HVAC (on an every 6 month maintenance plan with Bremac), white aluminum porch railings and trim replaced in 2016 & freshly painted 3rd bedroom. The kitchen, living room and primary bedroom have ceiling fans. Washer, dryer & fridge to convey.
