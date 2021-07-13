The Drugstore Hair Product That Olivia Munn's Stylist Swears By

When you’re royalty like Kate Middleton, more formally known as Duchess Catherine of Cambridge, there’s really no such thing as a day off. Even if she does manage to snag a day free from public interfacing and event attending, she’s still working on her philanthropic efforts, chasing after three small children, playing wife to the future King of England, and attempting to avoid the tangles of paparazzi that stalk her every step. Living the royal life means you’re always on, and that means your hair, makeup, and skin need to be, too. Kate Middleton’s favorite beauty products certainly fit the bill, all well-loved beauty workhorses chosen for their efficacy, not price point or packaging. In fact, they’re almost a reflection of Middleton’s own aesthetic: pretty and polished but always practical.