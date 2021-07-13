The Drugstore Hair Product That Olivia Munn's Stylist Swears By
Striving to achieve Olivia Munn's luscious locks? Well, get ready to add a must-have item to your hair care routine, because the star's stylist has shared one of her best kept secrets to maintain a super glossy look. In an interview with E!, Cassondra Kaeding revealed that a particular drugstore conditioner is the ultimate hair care companion. Kaeding, who is a celebrity colorist for Dove, regularly uses Dove's $6 Color Care conditioner as a hair mask to maintain moisture and give her client's hair an unbelievable shine.www.thelist.com
Comments / 0