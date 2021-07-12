What Is Respite Care? A Quick Guide

Senior Solutions, Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, has identified a need for respite care volunteers in Windham and Windsor counties. With the growing numbers of individuals aging in place and being cared for by a loved one, the need for respite for caregivers has become critical. Respite care provides temporary relief for a primary caregiver, enabling them to take a much-needed break from the demands of caregiving a sick, aging, or disabled family member. A respite care volunteer is someone who provides temporary relief to a primary caregiver of a sick, aging, or disabled person, typically a family member. The caregiver receives a break knowing their loved one is safe, being well-supervised, and receiving companionship.
