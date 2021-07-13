Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

Another six District 203 and 204 students earn National Merit scholarships in final round for 2021

northwestgeorgianews.com
 14 days ago

Jul. 12—Six more students in Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 have been named National Merit Scholarship winners. The recent high school graduates will receive between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study from the colleges and universities they plan to attend, a National Merit Scholarship Corp. announcement said.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue University#University Of Minnesota#Indian#Metea Valley High School#University Of Maryland#Arizona State University#Neuqua Valley High School#Iowa State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Prior Lake, MNswnewsmedia.com

Two Prior Lake High School graduates receive National Merit Scholarships

Recent Prior Lake High School graduates Morgan Bozeman and Magnus O’Connor are among approximately 1,000 students to receive scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities through the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program announced this month. More than 3,100 other college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships were announced in June, including one for PLHS graduate Grace Chapman.
Dekalb County, ALTimes-Journal

DeKalb County students earn $1,000 college scholarships

Three local students were among a group of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship awarded through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program. • Alyssa Cook is a Geraldine High School graduate and a freshman at Snead State Community College studying biology. • Seth Maddox is a Geraldine High School graduate...
Geneseo, NYthelcn.com

SUNY Geneseo student earns study abroad scholarship

Tashi Sherpa, a SUNY Geneseo senior, received a 2020–21 Fund for Education Abroad A. Rewari Family Scholarship to help fund her fall semester study abroad to Aarhus University in Denmark. Sherpa is an economics major and the third Geneseo student to win the award. Previous recipients were Tshering Sherpa in...
Columbus Dispatch

Eastland-Fairfield: Teaching Professions students earn top honors in national contest

Thanks to the Teaching Professions satellite program through Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools, Cooper Solomon said he knows how he will set up his classrooms in the future. Solomon, a 2021 graduate whose home school is Gahanna Lincoln High School, finished first in the Educators Rising Moment category in the...
Collegesnsd.org

Four Northshore Graduates Awarded College-Sponsored National Merit Scholarship

Congratulations to Inglemoor 2021 graduates Dace Roberts and Kimaya Wijeratna, as well as Woodinville 2021 graduates Benjamin Sehmel and Aria Yang, who each received a college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship in July. Wijeratna and Yang received a scholarship for Tufts University, Roberts for the University of Southern California and Sehmel for the University of Utah.
CollegesCaledonian Record-News

Gavin Ghafoori Wins UT Dallas Scholarship Through National Merit Scholarships Competition

EVANSTON, ILL — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) recently announced over 1,000 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities. These Merit Scholar designees join more than 3,100 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June. Included on this list is Gavin Ghafoori, of St....
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Rotary scholarships announced for SDSU students

BROOKINGS – Six area high school seniors each recently received a $1,000 scholarship to South Dakota State University from the Brookings Rotary Club. The club raises $6,000 annually for the scholarships through its “Scholar Dollars” at weekly club meetings, and recipients are chosen by committees at the high schools. Awardees...
High Schoolnny360.com

Phoenix juniors earn prestigious scholarships

PHOENIX — As seniors prepare to embark on their next steps, 18 members of the John C. Birdlebough Class of 2022 recently caught a glimpse at their potential future plans during a junior awards ceremony. The annual awards event honors members of the junior class who have exhibited exceptional academic...
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Summit students earn scholarship, dean’s list recognition

Summit County graduates are earning scholarships and honors both in and out of Colorado. The National Merit Scholarship corporation announced the recipients of its final round of scholarships this year. The scholarship is given to high school seniors who qualify for being the top scorers on the SATs in their state, who then go through a detailed application process.
Cary, NCcbs17

Cary rising senior earns perfect score on ACT, national scholarship

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than 1 percent of all students who take the ACT earn a perfect score – but a rising Cary senior can check the feat off his list. Rishik Pavani, who will be a senior this fall at Panther Creek High School, earned the top score, 36, on his recent attempt at the curriculum-based achievement exam.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Shaw named College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winner

Brady Shaw of Lincoln Southwest High School is among over 1,000 students across the U.S. named winners of college-sponsored Merit Scholarships on Monday, July 12. These designees join more than 3,100 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC). Shaw plans to...
Graves County, KYmayfield-messenger.com

Three GCHS students earn Algene Goatley scholarships

In May 2021, the Graves County Conservation District awarded its fifth annual scholarships to Graves County High School students who plan to continue their education in agriculture, trades, or related to natural resources. The Algene Goatley Memorial Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 were awarded to Zachary Keeling, Collin Whitis...
Perrysburg, OHsent-trib.com

Penta students earn national FCCLA awards

PERRYSBURG — Four students enrolled in Penta Career Center programs have earned top awards during the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America National Leadership Conference held in Nashville June 27-July 1. Although the FCCLA conference was a hybrid event with many students competing virtually, several Penta students attended the...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Albuquerque student earns Future STEM Leaders Scholarship

The sky is the limit for Albuquerque student Patrick Baca. Baca, who will graduate this fall from College and Career High School, is one of four students in the nation to earn a Future STEM Leaders Scholarship from The Aerospace Corp. The engineering and technology laboratory supports federal space and...
Pinetops, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Local student awarded scholarship

Abbey Brake, daughter of Steven and Nancy Brake of Pinetops, was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms. She received one of 15 scholarships given this year to children of Perdue associates and independent contract farmers. Winners...
Plainfield, ILbuglenewspapers.com

Plainfield East HS graduate wins National Merit Scholarship

Plainfield East High School graduate Jeffrey Tilkin (Class of 2021) has won a 2021 National Merit College-Sponsored Scholarship. Tilkin is one of more than 4,100 students nationwide to win a scholarship financed by colleges and universities. He plans to study computer science at Florida State University. Officials at each sponsoring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy