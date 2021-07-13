Station-area plans for Lynx Silver Line in focus for community meetings

A new round of community meetings about the city’s next light-rail line kicks off this week, focusing on planning for station areas from Matthews to Belmont. A press release from the city of Charlotte details the meetings, which are taking place over the next two weeks.

[Some town leaders oppose tax hike to fund light rail expansion]

The city’s planning department and the Charlotte Area Transit System are hosting the meetings in partnership with several surrounding municipalities. The partners’ aim is to plan ahead for transit-oriented development along the Lynx Silver Line, which would expand light-rail service to the east and west of uptown Charlotte.

Read more and check out the full schedule here.

(Watch below: Silver Line rail system expected to be as long as Blue Line)

©2021 Cox Media Group