The Toronto Maple Leafs are paper-thin on the left side of their forward group, and now that Zach Hyman is talking to other teams, their offense could go from bad to worse. While management will consider all their options, including the trade market and free agency, they should inquire about recently bought-out free agent Zach Parise. While this Zach won’t replace the other Zach, Parise could be a solid depth option who can play on the second power-play unit. However, it will come down to dollars and cents.