Alonso bests Mancini, Ohtani for 2nd straight HR Derby title

Detroit News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Alonso danced to his second straight Home Run Derby title, besting Shohei Ohtani, Trey Mancini and Juan Soto on a night of record long balls in the thin Rocky Mountain air of Coors Field. The New York Mets first baseman hit 74 total home runs and beat Mancini 23-22...

