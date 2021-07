The Bradford Main Street Program is seeking the public’s input through an online survey. An “image development report” will be based off of the results from the survey that consists of a series of standard perceptual questions community members are asked about their downtown. The purpose of this survey tool is to get a better idea of how people feel about common attributes that contribute to a “sense of place” within a community. The questions are based upon a matrix for what constitutes a “place” that was developed by the Project for Public Spaces.