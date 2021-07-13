Cancel
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith offers full apology for 'insensitive' comments about Angels star Shohei Ohtani

Lancaster Online
 14 days ago

After catching heck most of the day for making comments about baseball all-star Shohei Ohtani deemed by many disrespectful of Asians, ESPN host Stephen A. Smith backed off hours later, posting an apology on Twitter saying he did not mean to be disrespectful. “Let me say that I never intended...

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

MLBchatsports.com

Video: Angels' Mike Trout Calls Shohei Ohtani During 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

There are far worse hitters to get advice from during a Home Run Derby than Mike Trout. That is what happened for Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Monday's 2021 Home Run Derby. His teammate called him in the first round as the pitcher and slugger looked tired while competing against Juan Soto:
MLBWLTX.com

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith: 'I screwed up,' after blasting Shohei Ohtani's use of an interpreter

DENVER — ESPN talk show commentator Stephen A. Smith is apologizing after remarks he made on 'First Take' criticizing Shohei Ohtani's use of an interpreter. On Monday night, Angels star Shohei Ohtani became the first Japanese-born player in the Home Run Derby. On Tuesday night, he'll bat first for the American League and also take the mound first. He leads the league in home runs at the All-Star break with 33. Ohtani is taking over baseball.
MLBinsideedition.com

Babe Ruth's Great-Grandson Defends MLB Star Shohei Ohtani After He Was Criticized by ESPN's Stephen Smith

ESPN host Stephen Smith is apologizing for comments he made about MLB star Shohei Ohtani’s use of a language interpreter. The Japanese-born Los Angeles Angels pitcher, who is leading the major leagues with 33 home runs so far this season, is being called the “New Babe Ruth.” Ohtani uses an interpreter for TV interviews, including at Monday night’s Home Run Derby, which drew criticism from Smith.
NFLLancaster Online

MLB All-Star Game 2021: Start time, players, how to watch and stream

Jul. 13—The MLB All-Star Game is back after a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic last season, and it's being ushered in with a bit of history, thanks to breakout star Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Angels phenom is the first player in MLB history named as an All-Star...
MLBInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Angels bank on improved pitching, return of Mike Trout to make second-half run

ANAHEIM — Although you’d hardly believe it now, Perry Minasian spent much of the winter talking about improving the Angels’ pitching staff. From his first press conference the day he was hired as the Angels’ general manager last November, Minasian said his focus would be to turn around a pitching staff that has been the primary reason their playoff drought has stretched to six seasons.
MLBwestsidenewsny.com

Shohei Ohtani named June 2021 Hickok Belt® Award Winner

Shohei Ohtani, pitcher, designated hitter, and outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels, has been named the Hickok Belt® Award winner for June 2021. Voting was conducted by a select panel of members of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). The 27-year-old, nicknamed “Shotime,” is in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels. The voters selected Ohtani after the newest baseball phenom posted one of the best months of his career. He is the first player since Babe Ruth to start a game on the mound leading the American League in home runs. On June 23, he became the first pitcher to hit for himself with the designated hitter rule in effect. This is the first time in pro baseball history that the American League did not use a DH when the National League used one. Ohtani was named American League player for June with a .309 average, 13 home runs for the month, a 1.312 OPS, and two wins as a pitcher. Ohtani is the first player ever to be selected an All-Star game player, both as a position player and pitcher. He pitched and hit in the July 13 All-Star game and already has 32 home runs for the season, more than any Japanese player ever in the major leagues.
MLBDaily Californian

International baseball stars are the faces of the MLB

Major League Baseball has existed for 118 years and produced many national icons, from Babe Ruth to Willie Mays and Barry Bonds. These stars existed as role models for kids and a form of escapism for adults; a timeless and universal phenomenon. In 2021, the stars look a little different: thrilling and incredible just the same, but with different ethnicities and nationalities.
MLBMLB

Latest 'Connections': 1st triple play to Ohtani

Major League Baseball has had its share of rarities, from the triple play to the two-way player. The Baseball Hall of Fame has found a way to connect the two in the last 110 years. In the YouTube series Hall of Fame Connections, produced by MLB Network and made possible...
BaseballPosted by
Primetimer

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith controvery over Shohei Ohtani is what happens when a network hitches its wagon to one guy

"Shohei Ohtani could end up being the most remarkable and exciting baseball player of my lifetime, and perhaps he already is," says Drew Magary. "If you watched him at the Home Run Derby last night, you didn’t need a goddamn interpreter to love him. The man’s got enough smiles and enough titanic dingers to win you over, no matter who the f*ck you are. So it’s not simply that Stephen A. was wrong about Ohtani in the ugliest possible way, but that he was so NEEDLESSLY wrong. He didn’t need to be talking about Ohtani at all. But this is what happens when ESPN hitches its wagon to ONE guy, and then decides to filter everything that happens in sports through him. When I wrote that GQ profile (in 2019), I was told by someone within the industry that Stephen A. was quietly campaigning for the network to replace his First Take co-host, Max Kellerman. I couldn’t verify that claim, and Max still occupies a chair opposite Stephen A. every weekday morning. But that clip above shows you that Max, in fact, already HAS been replaced. By his own co-host."

