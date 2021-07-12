Cancel
New Jazz and Blues News – 7/13/2021

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Bernard – Ancient Grains (PosiTone): “Will Bernard offers up a hearty meal of tastes and styles from his own harvest of ”Ancient Grains” on his third release for Posi-Tone. With a modern jazz sensibility and elegantly lyrical compositional focus, the crux of this brilliantly evocative musical program remains focused upon the fingers and strings of the expressive guitarist himself. Meanwhile the masterful contributions of B-3 organist extraordinaire Sam Yahel and the explosive metrics of drummer Donald Edwards provide several melodic highlights in addition to the rhythmic support necessary to keep the session deeply in the pocket. Some of our fans may already be familiar with his earlier work, but we think now is definitely the time for a new generation to discover the bold guitar mastery of Will Bernard! To this end, we strongly believe a steady diet of “Ancient Grains,” with its balanced menu of straight ahead performances from the funky and soulful to the edgy and original, will surely leave jazz enthusiasts everywhere feeling better inside and excited for another serving!” (https://www.posi-tone.com/ancientg/ancientg.html) Click here to listen to samples of the songs on this release.

