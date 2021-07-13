Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yellowstone County, MT

Fires in Musselshell and Yellowstone counties burn over 27K acres

By A.J. ETHERINGTON aetherington@billingsgazette.com
Sidney Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal, state and federal fire crews battled a series of lightning-ignited fires in southern Musselshell and northern Yellowstone counties over the weekend and into this week. The three fires—dubbed the Musselshell-Yellowstone (MY) complex fire by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team—were each at different levels of acreage burned and containment Monday morning. The Western Road fire had consumed 905 acres and was 55% contained; the Musselshell Trail Road fire had grown to be the largest of the three fires at 22,481 acres and was 43% contained; and the most active of the fires as of Monday morning was the Peterson fire, which had scorched 4,369 acres and was 0% contained.

www.sidneyherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melstone, MT
County
Yellowstone County, MT
Yellowstone County, MT
Government
City
Musselshell, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Weather#Geography#The Peterson Fire#Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

Fire burns 2-plus acres in Spring Creek

ELKO – A fire that started shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday in Spring Creek threatened homes but was quickly brought under control. The initial report stated that there was a 20-foot by 20-foot fire near a transformer box on Willington Drive and that structures were threatened, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.
Okanogan County, WAOmak Chronicle

Fires continue burning in Okanogan County

WINTHROP – Firefighters from all over the West plus the Washington National Guard have joined the fight against fires burning on opposite sides of Okanogan County and into neighboring counties. Level 3 (get out now) evacuation notices went out Sunday night, July 25, for residents of several roads in the...
EnvironmentFox40

Dixie Fire burns over 212K acres, is 23% contained

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 5,000 fire personnel continue to battle the erratic Dixie Fire along the burn scar of the disastrous 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County. The Dixie Fire, burning northeast of Paradise, started July 13. As of Tuesday morning, it’s burned 208,206 acres and is 23% contained.
Sequim, WASequim Gazette

Brush fire burns five acres east of Sequim

Local firefighters fought and extinguished a brush fire between Sherburne Road and Cliff Robinson Lane on Tuesday afternoon. The reported 5.1-acre fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. and contained about 90 minutes later. Assistant fire chief Dan Orr with Clallam County Fire District 3 said the cause is unknown...
Tulare County, CAyourcentralvalley.com

Containment rises on Park Fire, acres burned falls

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Containment on the Park Fire in Tulare County was up significantly on Tuesday, as U.S. Forest Service officials also revealed the area burned has been reduced. The latest containment area is 25% – and the acres burned is 152 acres. The cause of the fire...
EnvironmentBayInsider

Dixie Fire burns more than 200K acres

Over the weekend, the massive Dixie Fire roared through the remote Northern California community of Indian Falls and had eaten up more than 200,000 acres. Video: Montecito Fire.
EnvironmentWebster County Citizen

88 fires are burning in 11 Western states, forcing 8,400 evacuations

(The Center Square) – Eighty-eight wildfires are burning in 11 Western states as of Monday in a fire season unlike any other in recent history. So far, the fires have destroyed 1,456,925 acres. According to Inciweb, a national wildfire tracker published by the U.S. Forest Service, the five biggest wildfires...
Pulaski County, VAWSLS

Half an acre burns in landfill fire in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Crews are working to put out a fire at a landfill in Pulaski County, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. Authorities said that the fire started around 5 a.m. and as of 6:40 a.m., about half an acre was involved in the fire and there was a considerable amount of smoke. The bulk of the fire is now out and contained, so the fire department has turned over operations to the landfill, according to the county’s emergency manager.
Arizona Stateknau.org

Monsoon Hammers Arizona: Nighttime Flooding, Emergency Rescues, Missing Girl

Severe thunderstorms and flooding hit parts of central and northern Arizona this weekend, prompting evacuations for some residents southwest of Taylor near the Silver Creek Basin. They were allowed to return home today. The areas of Bushman Acres, Little Singer School, Indian Route 71 and Birdsprings near the Winslow Levee remain on READY status for potential evacuation if necessary.
Traffickqennewsradio.com

FIRE ON CAMAS MOUNTAIN BURNS 1.5 ACRES ON SUNDAY

A fire on Camas Mountain burned 1.5 acres on Sunday. Kyle Reed of the Douglas Forest Protective Association said shortly after 5:00 p.m. crews responded to a natural cover fire burning on the north side of Highway 42. Reed said several passing motorists and nearby residents attempted to stop the fast-moving fire before responders arrived.
Craig, COCraig Daily Press

UPDATED: Skull Creek Fire east of Dinosaur up to 80 acres

A fire being dubbed “Skull Creek” is active north of U.S Highway 40 about 70 miles west of Craig along the highway, or 60 miles west-southwest as the crow flies. According to a Bureau of Land Management spokesman, at least 80 acres were burning around 6:45 p.m.. Earlier in the afternoon, it was just 25 acres, and the spokesman told the Craig Press it was all on BLM land. The fire is about 4.5 miles north of the Skull Creek Community, the spokesman said at the time, about 14 miles north of Rangely.
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

Fire near Thorpe burns 57 acres

THORPE, Wash — Firefighters from Upper Kittitas County have responded to a brush fire in the Sunlight Waters area northwest of Thorpe. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s assisting Kittitas County Fire District 1 (KCFD 1) in handling the blaze, which is estimated to have burned 57 acres.
Lane County, ORkezi.com

Bootleg fire burns 408,930 acres, 46% contained

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Firefighters have held the Bootleg Fire above Winter Rim, aided by the recent burnout operation near Summer Lake. Progress on the suppression of the fire now reaching 46% containment. Containment lines on the eastern side of the fire continue to be improved by removing smoldering fuels...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Crater Ridge fire continues to burn 383 acres

SHERIDAN — Recent rains have moderated Crater Ridge fire activity, but warming, drying trends this weekend indicate potential for increased activity and growth from 383 acres, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service Friday morning. Firefighters continue to prepare indirect containment lines in areas that have been identified...

Comments / 0

Community Policy