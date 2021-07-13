Cancel
Yarmouth, MA

Video: Yarmouth, Barnstable FDs, Cape Wildlife Center aid ospreys

capecod.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYARMOUTH – From Cape Wildlife Center: No you’re not seeing double! At the very same time Barnstable Fire department was assisting with an osprey renest (see post below), our staff was also on scene with Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources and Yarmouth Fire Department, MA who were helping to renest a fourth osprey chick into a foster nest! This chick was also blown out of his nest this past weekend and found by Barnstable Town Natural Resources but unfortunately the original nest was inaccessible so we could not put him back. Luckily we found a nest in Yarmouth with chicks the same size and attentive parents who will make a great foster family! Thank you Yarmouth for also going above and beyond to help this bird. It’s a great day to be an osprey!

