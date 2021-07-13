Fargo Police required to present hate crime findings to city commissioners
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — City commissioners vote for the Fargo Police department to provide them with reports of hate crimes the department has identified. “I’m going to be reporting on the hate crimes in terms of whether or not the city ordinance was issued or reports where the city ordinance was applied or federal law was applied. Our current hate crimes are reviewed if they meet the elements of the federal law by the U.S. attorney’s office,” Fargo Police Department Chief, Dave Zibolski said.www.kvrr.com
