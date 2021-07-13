Obituary: AnnaBelle Petranovich

Our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and dear friend AnnaBelle Petranovich passed away. In 1923, on her father’s birthday, AnnaBelle was born to Jennie Jelovcan Chadez and Vincent Chadez. Being the daughter of an immigrant coal miner she spent most of her first ten years in Morley, Colorado and eventually ended up in Oak Creek, Colorado where she would graduate from high school in 1941. After high school AnnaBelle spent 16 years working for the Mountain Bell phone company until she married Joe Petranovich in 1957. In 1958 she gave birth to her first of two daughters Tranise. Five years later her second daughter Pamela was born.