Dyson V12 Detect Slim review
It’s very tempting to give the Dyson V12 Detect Slim top marks, but its dustbin is small – too small – when compared to its other V-series siblings. Other than that, and despite having comparatively lesser suction power than the V15 Detect, the V12 is still pretty powerful, capable of matching the V10’s performance. It also comes with all the best features of the V15 without costing as much. So for anyone looking for a new Dyson without having to pay top dollar, then the V12 Detect Slim is a good alternative.www.techradar.com
Comments / 0