Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Dyson V12 Detect Slim review

By Sharmishta Sarkar
TechRadar
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s very tempting to give the Dyson V12 Detect Slim top marks, but its dustbin is small – too small – when compared to its other V-series siblings. Other than that, and despite having comparatively lesser suction power than the V15 Detect, the V12 is still pretty powerful, capable of matching the V10’s performance. It also comes with all the best features of the V15 without costing as much. So for anyone looking for a new Dyson without having to pay top dollar, then the V12 Detect Slim is a good alternative.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dysons#Design#V12#V10#V15#The Dyson Omni Glide#Hair Screw Tool#The Dyson V15 Detect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Nothing Ear 1 leak reveals totally transparent earbud design

We were already the expecting the Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earbuds to be among the most uniquely designed on the market thanks to their reportedly transparent components and overall minimalist aesthetic. Now, though, we've got a better look at what that design might look like in reality. Twitter user...
ElectronicsStuff.tv

LG’s FP9 earbuds come with spatial audio and a Bluetooth case

With their UV cleaning tech, LG’s Tone-Free earphones already had one thing to set them apart from their rivals, but the new FP9 (£TBA) are now even more tempting. As well as built-in active noise-cancelling, the IPX4-rated buds support Headphone Spatial Processing from Meridian Audio, plus 3D Sound Stage, which should both make your music sound that bit more lifelike. Another nifty new addition is the Plug & Wireless mode, which allows you to connect the case to a music source via 3.5mm cable and use it to transmit wirelessly, so you can still use your new buds with non-Bluetooth things like in-flight entertainment systems. Total battery life comes in at 24 hours (10 in the buds, 14 in the case) and you can choose from three colours: Charcoal Black, Pearl White and Haze Gold.
Hair CareT3.com

Save AU$100 on Dyson's premium Corrale Straighter with this rare deal

It's not often you see Dyson's smaller appliances on sale, and when they are, you'd be lucky to grab a deal before stocks run out. While Dyson's signature vacuums make more of a regular appearance in our favourite deals selection, you'll rarely see the Corrale Hair Straightener feature. Since its...
ElectronicsWATE

19 best noise-canceling headphones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Using noise-canceling headphones to tune out ambient sounds can help you stay focused at work, relaxed on your next trip or energized during your next workout. Choosing the right noise-canceling headphones for you depends on a few factors. Consider where...
Cell PhonesTechRadar

OnePlus Nord N200 5G review

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G feels like a high-quality phone for a great price, but with a bafflingly limited release plan – it’s only being sold in the US and Canada at launch. A successor to the N100, the new phone has a sleek design and a surprisingly great display for watching media, which you can do to your heart’s content thanks to the huge 5,000mAh battery. On the downside, its middling specs sometimes lead to performance hiccups, and its cameras don’t have much variety, but this a great-value phone for anyone who can live without cutting-edge performance or refined photo capabilities.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Smartish Gripmunk with Magsafe Slim Case Review

REVIEW – I’ve been on the hunt for the “perfect” clear case with Magsafe for my iPhone 12 Pro. I found the original Apple clear case with Magsafe to be too slippery, and the buttons were too stiff. Would the Smartish Gripmunk with Magsafe Slim Case fare any better?. What...
Electronicsgeekculture.co

Geek Review: 2021 Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde

We’ve seen our fair share of Dyson’s bladeless fans and air purifiers in the past few years – the Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier, the Dyson Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan and even the unique Dyson Pure Cool Me, and all have stood out with features that many have attempted to clone, but none have been able to replicate. And copying this one is likely to be a challenge, as the British technology company is offering an upgraded return with the new 2021 Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

You can now track energy consumption with Samsung’s SmartThings

The best smart home devices such as the best smart lights and best smart plugs not only make your life easier, they can also help to conserve energy too. If you’ve left the bedroom light switched on, or have forgotten to turn the coffee maker off before you left the house, you can just pick up your smartphone and remotely pull the power, saving energy and the planet at the same time.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Elgato Facecam review

The Elgato Facecam fills a gap in the existing family of products that Elgato markets towards streamers and content creators, and it does so with minimal disappointments. It hits the nail on the head for features that streamers actually want, unlike some of its competition and makes for a cheaper investment than buying a DSLR and Cam Link.
ShoppingTechRadar

Best eBay Australia deals: bargains on Fujifilm, Lenovo, Dyson and more

We’ve got some great deals for gamers this week. We’ve found the DualSense controller and a copy of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart bundled together for a much lower price than what you’d pay if you bought the two separately. And for the PC gamers, our favourite gaming headset from Razer is now 20% off.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite drops to its lowest price yet

The Kindle Paperwhite is the ultimate holiday packing essential for this summer and it’s dropped to a new record low price of £84.98 at John Lewis. This device usually retails for £119.99 so this £35 saving is great if you’re looking for a new affordable ereader. For just £84.98, this...
ElectronicsWired UK

Which Dyson vacuum should you buy?

It took James Dyson 5 years and 5,127 prototypes to perfect the DC01, the world’s first bagless vacuum cleaner. With 14 core models now available, he’s clearly making up for lost time, but with a spiralling selection of subcategories pushing the choice to closer to 40, actually deciding which Dyson vacuum to buy can be as confusing as a post-Brexit EU trade agreement.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Even Dyson Owners Are Switching to This Well-Reviewed Stick Vacuum — and It's on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Once you've tested out a cordless vacuum cleaner, it's nearly impossible to go back. After all, attempting to maneuver a bulky appliance around the house — all the while pulling at a cord — is a bona fide nuisance; vacuuming is so much more delightful when you have the freedom to move wherever you please.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Keychron K7 slim wireless mechanical keyboard

The engineers and designers at Keychron have returned to Kickstarter for the eighth time to launch their latest ultra-slim wireless mechanical keyboard in the form of the Keychron K7. Offering a 65% layout and a low-profile Gateron mechanical keyboard complete with a hotspot option to let you customize your perky typing experience. The company has redesigned the low-profile optical switches to provide users with a constant tactile response on the hot swappable optical version.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Dyson V15 detect vs Shark anti hair wrap: Which leading brand has the best model?

It feels like only yesterday that Dyson launched its V11 range – December 2020, to be precise – so the team have been busy quickly improving and topping its already well-received machines. So what’s different here? Well, it’s the new age of vacuum cleaning, and it’s all about lasers.You might think that seems a little overboard for simply just vacuuming your home. But we’re pretty sure that once you’ve tried it, you won’t go back. By lasers, we don’t mean huge strobe lights flashing all over the place, instead it’s a little beam that comes out of the front of...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Dahua LM28-F420 4K Monitor review

This affordable 4K monitor might not offer much in the way of menu options or high-end gaming perks, but it offers impressive resolution and colour for a fraction of the price you'd normally pay. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. It wasn’t that long ago that you could expect to pay a pretty...

Comments / 0

Community Policy