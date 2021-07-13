Update on Sonya Deville’s In-Ring Future
A new report has some details on WWE’s plans for Sonya Deville’s in-ring future. Fightful Select reports that Deville is expected to return to the ring soon, with sources noting that it could be “imminent” if everything works out as planned. The report notes that there has been a big push to have her involved in the women’s Money in the Bank match and that she was “penciled in” for the bout at one point, though it’s not clear if that’s still the case.411mania.com
