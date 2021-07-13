Cancel
Update on Sonya Deville’s In-Ring Future

By Jeremy Thomas
Cover picture for the articleA new report has some details on WWE’s plans for Sonya Deville’s in-ring future. Fightful Select reports that Deville is expected to return to the ring soon, with sources noting that it could be “imminent” if everything works out as planned. The report notes that there has been a big push to have her involved in the women’s Money in the Bank match and that she was “penciled in” for the bout at one point, though it’s not clear if that’s still the case.

