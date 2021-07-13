Cancel
Williamson County, TX

Williamson County sees increase in COVID cases, moves to second highest phase

By Lindsey Ragas
CBS Austin
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliamson County has increased its COVID-19 risk levels to its second highest phase after seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. According to the Williamson County & Cities Health District, COVID hospitalizations increased daily and COVID cases more than doubled in the past week. The county has met the criteria to move to the orange phase, transitioning from moderate community spread to high community spread. Before the increase in cases, Williamson County was in the yellow phase or moderate community spread since May 28th.

cbsaustin.com

