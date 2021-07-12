Writing Challenge: Can You Create A Logline In 15 Minutes – Brooks Elms

Film Courage: Two kinds of writing, creating and shaping?. Glenn Gers, Screenwriter: There are two kinds of writing and every piece of writing uses both kinds. It’s not like somebody only does creating and somebody only does the shaping. Every writer has to get used to sort of an over and over again process of creating (what I call creating) and it’s just the stuff that comes out, what some people call the vomit draft or the experience of just trying to imagine stuff and write down what you think trying to put yourself in a scene or think what would they say next and write it down. You’re accessing something that truly humanity has no idea what it is or where it comes from. I don’t know if it’s something that other creatures have but people have this weird ability to make stuff up, it’s essentially dreaming. You think of a story or a character or a moment or a scene…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).