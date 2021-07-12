After attempting to open the door, an American Airlines passenger is duct-taped to his chair, as shown on video. During a planned trip from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas to Charlotte, North Carolina last week, an American Airlines passenger had to be restrained to her seat. After attempting to open the plane door throughout the flight, the woman was secured with duct tape, according to a new Tik-Tok video. The woman allegedly began biting and spitting on an unnamed flight attendant who was attempting to assist her.