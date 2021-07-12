Actors Who Have Played Themselves in Films

Plenty of people in this day and age might need to look up Grace Slick and see who she is and what she’s done over the course of her life, but The Acid Queen, as she was known throughout part of her career, was one of those that many people idolized when they were younger. It kind of depends on what type of lifestyle a person lived as to whether they remember everything she did or not since some of her songs were about dropping acid and the effects that it created, so it’s fair to say that if anyone took their cues from her lyrics then they might not recall as much as others that enjoyed the music but didn’t follow the message. That being said though she did have an impressive career for someone that didn’t really have any big aspirations to get into music at one point. Once she experienced the music and especially the life though she was hooked and didn’t let up for quite a while. She did join Jefferson Airplane for quite a while and left the group shortly before she retired. There’s a whole lot more to this story but it’s best told in her own words or by those that have sat down with the legend. As of now, it’s interesting to think who might be able to play her part if a movie is ever made of her experience.