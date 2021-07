At least 25 people have died and 100,000 have been evacuated in Zhengzhou city, the capital of central China’s Henan province, after heavy rains led to large areas of the province being submerged in water.12 of them died after a subway tunnel flooded and more than 500 were pulled to safety, according to state media. Visuals posted on social media show flooded streets, submerged subway stations, where people were trapped in neck-high water inside subway trains. Entire vehicles were seen to be either covered in water or floating across flooded neighbourhoods.Follow China floods live: Region sees heaviest...