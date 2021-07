US health regulators have warned that Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine may be related to an increased risk of the rare neurological disorder known as Guillain–Barré syndrome. The risk of this potentially serious disorder emerging it Covid vaccine recipients was very rare, the federal officials noted on Monday as they added the warning to its fact sheets about the vaccine.“Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine under emergency use authorisation suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) during the 42 days following vaccination,” the warning said. The action comes after the FDA and the Centers...