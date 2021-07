The effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech declines about four to six months after the second dose, Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla said Wednesday. During an appearance on CNBC’s “The Exchange,” Bourla revealed a new company-funded study that found Pfizer’s vaccine to have 96.2% effectiveness within two months of the second dose. The efficacy rate drops by 6% every two months and was only around 84% effective four to six months after the patient is given the second dose.