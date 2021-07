Exploration is an integral part of Genshin Impact and with Inazuma update, players have a lot of areas to explore. Inazuma is different from the existing areas in Liyue and Mondstat, it has some new mechanics which players need to be familiar with to make sure that players do not miss out on chests and collecting other materials. To aid travelers in their exploration of Inazuma, Genshin Impact developers have introduced Electrogranum. In this article, we will find out what electrogranum is and how to use it.