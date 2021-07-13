Clinical Reasoning: A 64-Year-Old Man With Multiple Cranial Neuropathies

Andrew Zelenetz, MD, outlines the case of a 77-year-old man with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Andrew Zelenetz, MD: Hi, I’m Andrew Zelenetz from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center [in New York], and I’m here to talk to you about a patient with chronic lymphocytic leukemia [CLL]. This is a 77-year-old man who presented to an urgent care center complaining of increasing fatigue with accompanying unexplained fevers and night sweats. This has been going on for several weeks. Over the past 6 months, he lost about 12 pounds without actually trying. His past medical history is significant for hypertension, which is medically well controlled. He has BPH [benign prostatic hyperplasia], and he has some osteoarthritis in the spine and hips, but he’s relatively active and able to do his regular activities. An examination reveals bilateral cervical axillary and right-sided inguinal lymphadenopathy. The CBC [complete blood count] was remarkable for leukocytosis, with a white count of 49,000 and 74% lymphocytes. The absolute neutrophil count was 3.7 per mm3, and hemoglobin was 9.2 g/dL with a platelet count of 90,000 per mm3. His LDH [lactate dehydrogenase] was normal, and beta-2 microglobulin was elevated at 4.1 with normal creatinine. Peripheral blood flow cytometry was performed and demonstrated a CD5-positive, CD23-positive, CD20 dim, and CD19-positive. The monoclonal B-cell population was consistent with the diagnosis of CLL.