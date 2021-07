Trent Alexander-Arnold has declared himself 'fully pain free' and 'fit' for the new season with Liverpool and reveals he is back in full-training with the Reds. The 22-year-old right-back was set to be part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for this summer's Euro 2020 but picked up a thigh issue in the Three Lions' first pre-tournament friendly against Austria and was replaced by Arsenal-bound Ben White.