Ministry of Science articulated network of universities to “enhance and increase” genomic sequencing

By Myrtle Frost
theclevelandamerican.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation articulated a network of universities from Antofagasta to Punta Arenas to increase the national capacity for genomic sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and thus identify the variants that circulate in the country, a work that is currently being carried out by the Institute of Public Health.

Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

University offers new bachelor’s degree in data science

Careers in data science are among the most in-demand in today’s world, yet there are more jobs available than qualified individuals to fill them. The McKelvey School of Engineering and the College of Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis are now offering a bachelor’s degree in data science to help meet this growing need.
Collegesalbuquerqueexpress.com

National Forensic Sciences University breaks old traditions

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/SRV Media): The National Forensic Sciences University has introduced India's first of its kind, a five-year integrated B.Sc. LL.B. programme with a special focus on Data Science and Law, with their first batch from September 2021. NSFU plans on breaking old traditions with this new...
Ohio Stateohio.edu

Ohio University Global Network Fellows seek to strengthen international alumni engagement

The new OHIO Global Network Fellows program, a collaboration of the Office of Global Affairs (OGA), Ohio University Alumni Association (OUAA), and Division of University Advancement, kicks off this summer with its first group of international student fellows. This new pilot program aims to increase engagement and connection with Ohio University’s global alumni while simultaneously empowering current international students to connect, network, and better understand the importance of their individual cultural competencies, language skills, and unique perspectives.
Businesszycrypto.com

Nodle Partners With ESTV To Increase The Reach Of Its Network

Nodle, a decentralized wireless network for the Internet of Things (IoT), has announced a strategic partnership with US eSports streamer ESTV. Notably, ESTV has over 29.6M unique viewers and 124.8M global viewership minutes. ESTV is also currently available in 45 countries on top platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, and Hisense, among others. Nodle, on the other hand, is a citizen-powered network that provides cost-efficient and secure connectivity. The team-up will therefore increase access to the Nodle network and improve user experience. More so, it will provide a new revenue stream for ESTV through Nodle Cash mining.
Computersarxiv.org

A Modulation Layer to Increase Neural Network Robustness Against Data Quality Issues

Mohamed Abdelhack, Jiaming Zhang, Sandhya Tripathi, Bradley Fritz, Michael Avidan, Yixin Chen, Christopher King. Data quality is a common problem in machine learning, especially in high-stakes settings such as healthcare. Missing data affects accuracy, calibration, and feature attribution in complex patterns. Developers often train models on carefully curated datasets to minimize missing data bias; however, this reduces the usability of such models in production environments, such as real-time healthcare records. Making machine learning models robust to missing data is therefore crucial for practical application. While some classifiers naturally handle missing data, others, such as deep neural networks, are not designed for unknown values. We propose a novel neural network modification to mitigate the impacts of missing data. The approach is inspired by neuromodulation that is performed by biological neural networks. Our proposal replaces the fixed weights of a fully-connected layer with a function of an additional input (reliability score) at each input, mimicking the ability of cortex to up- and down-weight inputs based on the presence of other data. The modulation function is jointly learned with the main task using a multi-layer perceptron. We tested our modulating fully connected layer on multiple classification, regression, and imputation problems, and it either improved performance or generated comparable performance to conventional neural network architectures concatenating reliability to the inputs. Models with modulating layers were more robust against degradation of data quality by introducing additional missingness at evaluation time. These results suggest that explicitly accounting for reduced information quality with a modulating fully connected layer can enable the deployment of artificial intelligence systems in real-time settings.
Collegesaithority.com

Fullstack Academy And University Of New Mexico Continuing Education Partner To Enhance Access To Tech Education

Part-time, 26-week cybersecurity and DevOps bootcamps will strengthen New Mexico’s talent pool of tech professionals. Fullstack Academy, a national tech education provider, announced it has partnered with University of New Mexico (UNM) Continuing Education to offer immersive learning programs that will prepare learners for well-paying, in-demand jobs in just 26 weeks.
WildlifeNature.com

Insights into molecular structure, genome evolution and phylogenetic implication through mitochondrial genome sequence of Gleditsia sinensis

Gleditsia sinensis is an endemic species widely distributed in China with high economic and medicinal value. To explore the genomic evolution and phylogenetic relationships of G. sinensis, the complete mitochondrial (mt) genome of G. sinensis was sequenced and assembled, which was firstly reported in Gleditsia. The mt genome was circular and 594,121 bp in length, including 37 protein-coding genes (PCGs), 19 transfer RNA (tRNA) genes and 3 ribosomal RNA (rRNA) genes. The overall base composition of the G. sinensis mt genome was 27.4% for A, 27.4% for T, 22.6% for G, 22.7% for C. The comparative analysis of PCGs in Fabaceae species showed that most of the ribosomal protein genes and succinate dehydrogenase genes were lost. In addition, we found that the rps4 gene was only lost in G. sinensis, whereas it was retained in other Fabaceae species. The phylogenetic analysis based on shared PCGs of 24 species (22 Fabaceae and 2 Solanaceae) showed that G. sinensis is evolutionarily closer to Senna species. In general, this research will provide valuable information for the evolution of G. sinensis and provide insight into the phylogenetic relationships within the family Fabaceae.
Sciencetheclevelandamerican.com

Science travels on four wheels

In the “Combi de la Ciencia” he will adapt a solar refrigerator to carry antidotes for scorpion stings to remote places. They decided that science must move in Combi. A group of students led by Cristóbal Miguel García and his friends, all enrolled in the Faculty of Sciences (FC) of the UNAM, bring knowledge to the highly marginalized areas of the country, because that is where their origins lie and that is why they know their roots well. needs.
Collegesdupagepolicyjournal.com

MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY: 2021 AZ College of Health Sciences Commencement on August 26

Midwestern University recently issued the following announcement. The College of Health Sciences (CHS) will hold its fall commencement ceremony Thursday, August 26th at 9:30 AM. For more graduation information, please be sure to visit www.midwestern.edu/commencement.xml. Questions about academics and banquets?. Office of the Dean. College of Health Sciences. 623.572.3600. Questions...
Collegesecomagazine.com

The University of Edinburgh and the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development

By J Murray Roberts (School of GeoSciences), Sinead Collins (School of Biological Sciences), Ross Houston (Roslin Institute), Adam Stokes (School of Engineering) The University of Edinburgh was established in 1583. It has over 40,000 students and 15,000 staff working across colleges of Arts, Humanities & Social Science, Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and Science & Engineering.
AgricultureThrive Global

Dr. Leslie Hossfeld of Clemson University: “Increase access to local agriculture”

Increase access to local agriculture. There are numerous examples of successful community gardens. Community gardens and farm-to-school initiatives can reduce food insecurity by increasing healthy food access for children and adults within the neighborhood. In addition, food share programs across the U.S. provide reduced price healthy fresh produce using EBT-SNAP and cash. Local volunteers and civic leaders will box and distribute produce boxes at local hubs for low-income consumers. City-operated gleaning programs harvest food from local farms, fruit trees, community gardens, local institutions and restaurants to ensure no food is wasted. Gleaned food is then donated to those in need.
Scienceyale.edu

Genome sequencing identifies variants possibly linked to cardiac rhythm disorder

A Yale School of Medicine-led study has identified a genetic mutation associated with a hereditary disorder in the cardiac electrical system. The findings, reported in the journal Human Mutation, are a major step in understanding the causes of atrial fibrillation (AF) with slow conduction. Scientists have identified 95 gene variants...

