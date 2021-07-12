Cancel
Hackers attack ‘Apex Legends’ to protest the cheater problem in ‘Titanfall.’

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHackers attack ‘Apex Legends’ to protest the cheater problem in ‘Titanfall.’. Hackers recently targeted servers for “Apex Legends” on consoles and PC, preventing many players from joining regular game lines. Instead of attacking the servers with the sole goal of disrupting the game, the hackers targeted the servers in an attempt to raise awareness about “Titanfall’s” widespread cheater problem.

